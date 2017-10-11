Outage hits NAB Connect

Some business say they face delays processing payroll

NAB’s business customers are unable to log in to its NAB Connect Internet banking portal, the bank has confirmed.

“NAB Connect has been intermittently unavailable today,” a spokesperson told Computerworld.

“Our teams are working hard to fix this as soon as possible and we are sorry for any inconvenience caused.”

A number of NAB customers took to social media to complain that that the outage had affected their payroll processing.

We’re aware that our business customers are having trouble logging into NAB Connect. We’re sorry about this and we’re working to fix it ASAP — NAB (@NAB) October 11, 2017

In October, a number of the bank’s services, including Connect, were affected by major system outages.

