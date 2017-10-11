Government launches Melbourne Joint Cyber Security Centre

Prepares to launch Perth and Sydney centres before the end of 2017

The federal government has officially launched the second Joint Cyber Security Centre.

The centre, located in Melbourne, is part of a government program intended to boost cooperation between the private sector, researchers, and state, territory and federal agencies.

The program has five strategic objectives: Sharing sensitive information, collaborating to develop solutions to information security risks, building a common understanding of the security environment, giving organisations access to security tools and resources, and helping promote consistent security awareness messages.

The first centre, based in Brisbane, was launched in February.

Private sector participants in the $47 million JCSC program include the Commonwealth Bank, CUA, Origin, Powerlink Queensland, Qantas, Queensland Rail, RioTinto, Brisbane Airport and Telstra.

The JCSC offices are being managed by CERT Australia.

The government is aiming to launch further Joint Cyber Security Centres in Sydney and Perth before the end of the year.

“Work is also underway on an online information sharing portal to broaden the reach of the centres and support the timely sharing of cyber security information across Australia,” said a statement issued by the minister assisting the prime minister for cyber security, Dan Tehan, and attorney-general Senator George Brandis.

The Joint Cyber Security Centres will be “closely linked” to the Australian Cyber Security Centre, the government said.

The government yesterday launched the ACSC’s 2017 Threat Report.