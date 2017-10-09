NT Health seeks CIO after Moo’s departure

The Northern Territory’s Department of Health has formally begun seeking a new chief information officer after Stephen Moo resigned from the position.

Moo resigned last month, with the NT Police confirming it had received a referral from the department relating to the former CIO. It is understood that no charges have been laid in relation to the referral.

The department says it is offering an executive contract of up to four years and a salary of $226,126.

The new CIO will be tasked with providing “strategic leadership in the planning and delivery of the Department of Healths (DoH) Information Systems and Services, which support service delivery and corporate management to maximise organisational effectiveness and the achievement of business outcomes,” recruitment documents state.

The Department of Health is currently undertaking its largest-ever ICT project, the $259 million Core Clinical Systems Renewal Program (CCSRP).

CCSRP involves replacing four separate clinical IT systems used by the Territory’s health service. Those systems are 15 to 25 years old and are beyond end-of-life, according to the department.

The program involves creating a single end-to-end system for public health services as well as a real-time health electronic record system for the Territory. Implementation is being led by InterSystems Australia.