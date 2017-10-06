NextDC launches B2 data centre

B2 is the first of its second generation of data centres

Data centre operator NextDC has begun welcoming customers into B2, the ASX-listed company’s second Brisbane data centre.

The company said that B2 is the first Australian data centre to receive Tier IV Certification of Constructed Facility (TCCF) from the Uptime Institute. NextDC said it is also the first co-location data centre in the Asia Pacific to receive the certification.

B2 is the first of what NextDC has described as its second generation of data centres, with the company also aiming for Tier IV design and construct certification for its new S2 and M2 facilities in Sydney and Melbourne.

NextDC announced in May last year that it had secured a site for the new Brisbane data centre.

The Fortitude Valley data centre will eventually support up to 6 megawatts of total IT load across 3000 square metres, with an initial capacity of 1.5MW.

“Achieving Uptime Institute’s Tier IV Certification is partly about keeping the design elegantly simple, and keeping the paths separated to make it fault tolerant,” NextDC head of engineering and design, Jeff Van Zetten, said in a statement.

“The data centres that we build and operate are infrastructure for the future, and they have to meet the highest reliability standards."

“Although some data centre companies try to achieve a Tier IV facility and gain preliminary design documents certification, they often don’t build it according to the Tier IV-certified design or have the facility tested and certified by Uptime Institute,” Van Zetten said.

