Optus combines Massive MIMO, 3CC Carrier Aggregation

Optus has revealed details of a live trial that combined Massive MIMO (Multiple Input Multiple Output) and 3CC Carrier Aggregation technologies.

The trial, staged in partnership with Huawei, was conducted in Macquarie Park in June. Data throughput of 818 megabits per second was achieved during the test, Optus said.

Optus said that cell site capacity during the test was almost four times that of a 4T4R (4 transmit, 4 receive) base station. The Huawei antenna system used for the test is capable of 64T64R MIMO and supported the use of up to 80MHz of Optus’ spectrum in the 2300MHz TDD band.



Optus said it would begin the rollout of Massive MIMO in “selected capital cities” before the end of the year.

The telco said combining Massive MIMIO and 3CC CA was a world first. Earlier this year Optus conducted a field trial of Massive MIMO.

“We’re committed to leading Australia in terms of 5G development and testing, and this recently completed world-first 3CC Massive MIMO test is further testament to our commitment and developments we have been able to achieve in this space,” the managing director of Optus Networks, Dennis Wong, said in a statement.

Vodafone this morning revealed it had conducted a successful trial of Massive MIMO over an FDD band.