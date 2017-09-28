Cyber flavoured delegation to head to San Francisco

Austrade and AustCyber initiative will see security start-ups join Landing Pad program and pitch at RSA Conference

A delegation of Australian cyber security start-ups will be heading to San Francisco in January next year, as part of a Austrade and AustCyber (formerly the Australian Cyber Security Growth Network) backed initiative.

Cyber consultancy Hivint, banking transaction security start-up BankVault, enterprise cyber security company Haventec, device security firm Cog Systems, encryption technology company Net Crypt and open source security information and event management start-up SIEMonster will be among those making the trip, to take part in a 90 day development program.

The companies will be based at Austrade's 'San Francisco Landing Pad', located at RocketSpace, a renowned accelerator whose alumni includes the likes of Uber, Spotify and Weebly.

The landing pad program – which launched last year, with hubs opening in Berlin, Shanghai, Tel Aviv and Singapore – will help the companies kick start their US market entry, fine-tune their pitches, test their product-market fit, and identify partners, customers and investors, Austrade said.

A number of Australian start-ups have already passed through the programme, although this is the first time the delegation will be focused on cyber security.

At the end of the 90 days, in April, the companies will head to the RSA Conference.

"Their residency will be book-ended by pitching and other support here in Australia pre-departure. And book-ended at the other end to coincide with the RSA Conference and an opportunity to take part in the demonstration day as part of that," said Michael Clifton, executive director international operations at Austrade, in an announcement at the AustCyber National Fintech Cyber Security Summit in Sydney this morning.

This will be the second time the government has backed Australian companies at the conference. Next year Austrade will establish an 'Australia Business Lounge' at the event.

"That will become a hub and centre for Australia related briefings and activities," Clifton said.

India mission

In late November, Austrade will be leading a cyber security mission to India, with Minister for Trade and Investment Steve Ciobo.

The mission will "try and connect our companies in with the large multinationals and technology integrators over there in India." Clifton added.

Applications to join the India mission will be accepted until tomorrow.