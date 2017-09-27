Matter involving former NT health CIO referred to police

The NT Police has confirmed that it is assessing a matter that involves the former chief information officer of the Northern Territory Department of Health, Stephen Moo.

“The Northern Territory Police have received a referral from the Department of Health,” a police spokesperson told Computerworld.

“That referral is currently subject to assessment and no further information is available at this time.”

“Mr Moo has resigned his position with the Department of Health, this has ceased his association with the Department,” a spokesperson for the Department of Health said.

The NT News earlier this week revealed Moo’s departure from the department and the police referral. Moo has not been charged, the newspaper reported.

A biography of Moo previously posted by the Australian Digital Health Agency states that he has “been employed in the health sector for over 34 years, with the last 16 years having direct responsibility for the design, development, implementation and on-going systems management for major corporate client and clinical information systems, and information communications and infrastructure.”

“Stephen has overseen the Northern Territory’s eHealth program for the past 11 years and is the principal architect and sponsor for the development and implementation of a comprehensive eHealth program that is widely regarded as one of the most advanced of its kind in Australia,” the website stated.

The NT health department is currently undertaking what the government has described as the largest ICT project undertaken in the Territory.

The $259 million Core Clinical Systems Renewal Program (CCSRP) involves replacing four separate clinical IT systems used by the NT’s health service.

The program was originally expected to cost $185.9 million, but the NT government in this year’s budget increased the funding earmarked for it.

It involves creating a single end-to-end system for public health services as well as a real-time health electronic record system for the Territory.

The NT government is currently preparing to launch a digital strategy.

Last week it was revealed that the CIO of South Australia’s Department of Premier and Cabinet had her contract terminated by DPC and faces charges of dishonesty.