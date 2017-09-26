NT government prepares to launch digital strategy

The Northern Territory government has announced the head of its new Office of Digital Government.

Queensland Health’s Sandie Matthews will join new agency next month as its executive director, the NT government revealed today.

The NT budget earmarked $5 million to fund the new office, which sits within the Department of Corporate and Information Services. As part of the creation of the new office, the NT government’s digital team shifted from the Department of the Chief Minister to DCIS.

Matthews has held a range of roles at Queensland Health since 2013, including temporarily acting as CIO and CTO.

“Ms Matthews has a long service history of working in large government service delivery departments with a unique understanding of how government direction and bridging the gap between business and information technology can enable successful change and deliver outcomes that improves services to the broader community,” NT minister for corporate information services Lauren Moss said in a statement.

“Ms Matthews recently spent nine months on secondment with the Queensland Government Chief Information Officer to assist in lifting leadership capability within the technology domain across government departments by ensuring a collaborative and integrated approach to innovation, strategy, leadership, planning and development activities. Her skills and experience will be invaluable as we increase our focus on the job-creating ICT sector”.

Earlier this month the Territory government launched a public consultation on the development of a five-year digital strategy for the NT.

“The strategy will help shape government policy and set the direction, goals and action plans over the next five years that will bring all sectors of the Territory economy and community together to embrace the digital opportunities and challenges ahead in a planned and cohesive way,” states a discussion paper released as part of the consultation.

The paper seeks input across six key themes: Jobs, children, bush, community, trust and digital drivers.

In her new role, Matthews will be tasked on overseeing the implementation of the strategy.

“Territorians need a government that recognises innovation and understands that the growth of digital technologies is radically changing the way we live, work and play, and is vital to ensure the Territory does not get left behind,” Moss said.

“Creating a culture of innovation must start at the top, and must be reflected in every area of government. This includes, but is certainly not limited to, expanding and diversifying our economic growth, the delivery of housing services, education, health, water and land management, renewable energy, and procurement processes.”

