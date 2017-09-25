ASIC’s Harper confirmed as IT chief

Joanne Harper had been acting as chief information officer since the departure of the agency’s former CIO, Wendy Bryant

The Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) has confirmed Joanne Harper in the chief information officer role at the agency.

Harper had been acting as CIO since the departure in February of former ASIC IT chief Wendy Bryant.

Bryant, who held the CIO role for five years, joined the Australian Taxation Office as deputy commissioner, technology and architecture, as part of the ATO’s enterprise solutions and technology group reporting to CIO Ramez Katf.

“Jo has a solid background in IT with over 30 years’ experience in roles ranging from programmer through to Project Manager, Director of Information Technology, Project Management consultant and trainer,” an statement from ASIC said.

“With experience in both private and public sector organisations Jo brings significant experience in managing successful projects from small scale implementations through to multi-million dollar programs,” the agency said.

“Jo has extensive experience in people management and providing leadership to achieve individual and team objectives.”

Harper joined ASIC in May 2013 as senior manager for IT assurance, moving into a program director role in 2015.