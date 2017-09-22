South Australia to roll out digital driver’s licences next month

Digital licences for South Australian drivers will go live next month, the government has announced.

The government in May launched the mySA GOV app, which allows South Australians to store government issued pass and licence information on their smartphones and tablets. The app was developed by Appvation and based on the existing mySA GOV account (formerly known as EzyReg).

The government said that as of 30 May, there were more than 270,000 mySA GOV user accounts.

At launch the app supported proof of age cards, boat licences, and land agent and sales representative registrations. The app includes fingerprint and PIN-based security. It also includes a “one-time barcode” that refreshes every 30 seconds to prevent he use of fake licences.

The digital driver’s licence will be available for all SA residents with a learner’s permit, provisional licence, or full or heavy vehicle licence. Digital licences for motor vehicle instructors and driver accreditation for taxi, bus and chauffeur drivers will also be available in October.

The government said digital occupational licences for builders, plumbers, gas fitters, electricians and security and investigation agents are scheduled will be released later this year.

The government is encouraging people who use the app to retain their physical licences.

“I’m delighted South Australians will be the first in the country to benefit from a state wide roll-out of this leading technology – which will not only streamline licensing services but offer vastly heightened security when it comes to verifying licences,” police and road safety minister Chris Picton said in a statement.

“I strongly encourage businesses and venues around the state to get on board and start signing up to the account and app which, from October, will enable them to quickly and reliably verify digital driver’s licences.”

SA Police said it has been evaluating the use and benefits of the app, which is available for both Android and iOS devices.

“This technology will provide for ready access to licence information and proof of age identification for front line police officers,” said SAPOL director information systems and technology, Garry Dickie.

New South Wales in November last year launched its first wave of digital licences. However, the state is yet to roll out support for driver’s licences.