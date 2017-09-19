BT to create 172 jobs with Sydney cyber R&D hub

BT is opening a global cyber security research and development centre in North Sydney, creating 172 skilled jobs over the next five years.

The hub is an expansion of BT’s existing Security Operation Centre (SOC) in Berry Street, and will be the company’s first cyber R&D facility outside of the United Kingdom.

The NSW Government has backed the hub through its Jobs for NSW initiative which will provide a $1.67 million grant to BT. BT will make a $2 million investment in capital infrastructure and a further multi-million dollar investment to employ specialists at the hub.

Areas of expertise the hub will cover include cyber security, machine learning, data science analytics and visualisation, big data engineering, cloud computing, data networking, and the full life cycle of software engineering, BT said. Nearly 40 of the new jobs will be filled by graduates.

“We are thrilled at this exciting new opportunity to tap into local cyber security skills. Never before has cyber security been more important and we see potential for growth in New South Wales, Australia and further afield. The hub will be a cornerstone of our global cyber security capabilities and help us stay ahead in this fast moving space,” said Mark Hughes, CEO BT Security.

The hub will also host cyber security systems integration and services teams as well as BT’s newly created role of chief global engineer for cyber product development.

NSW Minister for Innovation Matt Kean said the hub was a “further vote of confidence” in the state.

“This facility is a major boost for our economy and will be a real time nerve-centre protecting large enterprises, industries, governments and even nations from cyberattack. This operation will help keep Australia’s best cyber security talent here in NSW and nurture our next generation of specialists to ensure we remain a regional leader in this fast growing industry,” Kean said.

“I’m confident job opportunities offered by BT will also act as an incentive for Australian citizens currently working overseas to come back home and bring their highly valuable skills with them,” he added.

BT – once the UK’s state-owned telco before it was privatised in 1984 – has a global network of 14 Security Operations Centres, serving customers in 180 countries. It has been operating in Australia for around 30 years, employing more than 250 people in Sydney, Melbourne and Perth.