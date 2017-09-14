DTA takes over government’s open data portal

The Digital Transformation Agency will take over responsibility of the government’s central open data portal from the Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet (PM&C).

Assistant minister for cities and digital transformation Angus Taylor announced today that the DTA would manage data.gov.au and the NationalMap platform.

“The DTA works on many whole-of-government solutions and it makes sense to roll over these data platforms which interact closely with work the DTA already does,” Taylor said in a statement.

“Consistent with the Australian Government’s approach of streamlining its delivery of high-value platforms, these functions will move from the Department of the Prime Minister and Cabinet,” a PM&C statement said.

The DTA will also oversee the APS Data Skills and Capability Framework.

PM&C will retain responsibility for open data policy and “driving the broader data agenda”.

This year’s federal budget included around $130 million over three years to fund the government’s Data Integration Partnership for Australia (DIPA).

Through DIPA, the government will “transform the analysis of public data to improve policy and program implementation and expenditure,” budget documents stated.

“Integrating data from across government, and providing access via a single entry point will reduce duplication, encourage efficiency, and lead to long-term reform in data collection and use. Through enhanced data analytics, the Government will be able to design better-targeted and more effective services in education, social services, health and aged care.”

Govpass

Taylor revealed today that the DTA’s Govpass project is in private beta.

GovPass is intended to make it easier to prove identity when using government services. A network of organisations will be able to verify the identity of an individual.

“Through Govpass, Australians will be able to easily and safely prove who they are when using government services online,” Taylor said. “A simple task like applying for a tax file number will be reduced from about 30 days to a matter of minutes.”