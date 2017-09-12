Google appoints local cloud chief

Colin Timm will join Google later this month, leading the tech giant’s local cloud business.

Timm — currently the executive director for Telstra’s enterprise business — has been appointed director of Google Cloud for Australia and New Zealand. His new role begins on 18 September.

Timm joined Telstra in late 2012, initially as executive director, operations and services. Prior to that he was managing director, APAC public sector, at Amazon Web Services.

Timm has also held a number of positions at Microsoft prior to joining AWS, including leading the software vendor’s enterprise business in Australia.

“I am delighted to join the Google Cloud team and lead operations in Australia and New Zealand. Google Cloud has real momentum in Australia and I’m looking forward to working closely with local businesses, partners and developers as the ecosystem continues to grow,” Timm said in a statement.

“Colin brings a wealth of experience serving enterprise customers both in Australia and internationally,” said Rick Harshman, Google Cloud managing director for Asia Pacific.

“We are delighted to have him to lead the team as more and more Australian businesses come on board with Google Cloud Platform.”

Google Cloud Platform debuted in Australia in June, with the company launching a Sydney region of the service (‘Australia-Southeast1’).

The platform’s Australian enterprise customers include PwC, Monash University, Fairfax Media, Service NSW and Woodside.

The launch in Australia was part of a broader international expansion push by Google Cloud.

