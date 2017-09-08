ServiceNow joins government’s secure cloud list

Enterprise service management provider ServiceNow has joined the federal government’s Certified Cloud Services List (CCSL).

ServiceNow’s software as a service platform was this month added to the CCSL, which is administered by the Australian Signals Directorate (ASD). The list is an initiative to make it easier for government agencies to adopt secure cloud services.

Joining the list requires an IRAP security assessment.

Since the list’s launch in 2015, the number of services and providers on the CCSL has expanded considerably.

Initially, Amazon Web Services and Microsoft were the only members of the list. Since then, Salesforce, IBM, Macquarie Telecom, Sliced Tech and Vault Systems have been added. In addition, both AWS and Microsoft have had additional services certified.

ServiceNow’s SaaS offering has been certified for use with unclassified information.

So far, only services from Sliced Tech and Vault Systems have been certified for use with information classified at the PROTECTED level.

(The federal government has four levels of information security classification: PROTECTED, CONFIDENTIAL, SECRET and TOP SECRET.)

The ASD is currently seeking to augment its information security capabilities, including recruiting an executive-level “investigations technologist” to lead remediation and mitigation efforts in the wake of attacks on government systems and other systems deemed to be of national importance.