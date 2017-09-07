Tech jargon: A makeover for the digital era

The industrial revolution 4.0 has set the technology jargons in a frenzy.

Anyone and everyone in the tech ecosystem from IT OEMs, channel partners, solutions providers, ISVs and the IT buyers hear enterprise jargon day-in and day-out: terms like IoT, Cloud, AI... and the list goes on. The CIOs, CDOs, CFOs and all C-suite executives of companies – and also LoBs / business units/ other stakeholders – are often at the receiving end of these ‘hype-to-hope’ tech trends.

Creating and importantly maintaining a balance of technology innovation and the business outcome is a pertinent challenge in today’s hyper-connected world of wires, devices, mobiles, virtual machines, and clouds. Every buck spent on IT is scrutinized to the core.

Let’s move beyond the universal definitions (or expansion if you will) of key technology jargon and attempt to add a ‘business’ tinge and a different outlook in the SMAC world. ‘So Much At Chaos’ is my new definition for SMAC (Social Mobile Analytics Cloud).

I might miss out on many jargon terms but let me shout out a few mainstream ones – in alphabetical order. The first line has the jargon with my definition and the subsequent line is the standard definition of the acronym.

AI: Actual Intuition

Artificial Intelligence

APT: Anytime Possible Target

Advanced Persistent Threats

AR: Another Realm

Augmented Reality

BCP: Build Consistent Performance

Business Continuity Planning

BI: Bake Insights

Business Intelligence

CASB: Construct Additional Security Border

Cloud Access Security Broker

CRM: Create Repetitive Mechanism

Customer Relationship Management

DLP: Dynamic Leak Protection

Data Leak Prevention

DR: Data Restore

Disaster Recovery

ERP: Efficient Reporting Process

Enterprise Resource Planning

HCI: Highly Complex Infra

Hyper Converged Infrastructure

HPC: Hyper Peak Calculation

High Performance Computing

IoT: Infinite Opportunities Together

Internet of Things

MDM: Managing Device Madness

Mobile Device Management

MPS: Major Printing Sensibly

Managed Print Services

NGFW: New Gate Fighting Well

Next Generation Fire Wall

SaaS: Service adding a Scale

Software as a service

SCM: Systematic Count Mechanism

Supply Chain Management

SDS: Softly Decoding Storage

Software Defined Storage

SDN: Systems Designed Neatly

Software Defined Networking

SIEM: Securing Intelligence and Everything Moving

Security Information and Event Management

UC: Universal Connect

Unified Communications

VM: Visible Movement

Virtual Machine

VR: Visual Reports

Virtual Reality