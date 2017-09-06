Megaport recruits former Twitter network chief

The former head of Twitter’s global network team, Tim Hoffman, has joined Megaport as the company’s chief technology officer.

His new role at the ASX-listed network interconnection company will begin on 1 October.

Hoffman will report to Megaport CEO Vincent English.

“Tim was integral in leading the development of some of the most critical networks in New Zealand’s telecommunications infrastructure over the previous decade,” English said in a statement.

“His tenure with Twitter enabled him to design a network that could deliver exponential growth. In the last year, Megaport has experienced record revenue growth of 298 per cent, strong product and service uptake, and has expanded its global footprint.”



Tim Hoffman





Hoffman joined Twitter in late 2014 after a stint as a network engineer at CloudFlare.