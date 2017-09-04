ANZ adds voice biometrics to mobile app

ANZ has added a Voice ID function to its Grow by ANZ app, allowing customers to authorise fund transfers of more than $1000 and BPAY payments of more than $10,000 without a PIN or password.

ANZ said it intends to roll the technology out to other digital channels.

The service uses technology from Nuance, which also provides voice biometrics technology to the Australian Taxation Office.

“This is a significant security update that will make it easier for our customers to complete high value transactions on their smartphones,” said Peter Dalton, ANZ’s managing director, customer experience and digital channels.

“Customers increasingly want the convenience of banking on their digital devices and this solution delivers that with the added level of voice biometric security,” Dalton said in a statement.

“This will be particularly good news for our small business customers who regularly need to make payments of more than $1000 on the go and will only need their voice to authorise those transactions.”

ANZ last month began a formal process to find a technology partner that will help support the bank’s agile transformation program.

The bank has been seeking a systems integrator “to bring additional insights and experience to complement its deep knowledge in financial services”.

In May, the bank’s CEO, Shayne Elliott, outlined a plan to roll Scaled Agile out across the organisation.

Elliott said the intention was to boost productivity as well as help the bank respond quickly to changing customer expectations.

Correction: The feature allows transfers of more than $1000 (not up to $1000 as originally stated).

