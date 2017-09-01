NT Education CIO departs for new Families agency

Chief information officer of the Northern Territory Department of Education, Satpinder Daroch is leaving the organisation after nine years.

In coming weeks Daroch will join the Territory Families agency, established by the incoming Labor NT government in September last year.

The new agency brings together functions including child protection, youth justice and domestic and family violence. Notably, the agency separates youth justice and adult corrections; a move made in the wake of the ABC Four Corners Don Dale Youth Detention Centre scandal, and subsequent Royal Commission.

It is expected Daroch will continue work on a new client information management system, which was started by the now defunct Department of Children and Families (DCF) last year. The DCF had considered the use of geo-location reporting on clients, and a performance dashboard relating to work protecting children from harm. The benefits of an electronic records system for the department were also investigated.

“My decision to move from Education was a difficult one; education systems like Department of Education are highly important and extremely rewarding for the people who work within it and I have enjoyed being part of the department for more than nine years. It has been fantastic to work within the department due to their focus on STEM, which enables many opportunities for our youth to be ready for the digital economy of the future,” Satpinder told Computerworld.

“In my role at Territory Families, I will help to develop the IT and Information Management capability of a Department which is less than a year old and is doing very important work related to child protection and support for families across the Northern Territory.”

Tech critical

As a result of Daroch’s move, the Department of Education is now seeking a new CIO.

The successful candidate will develop and implement a plan for the department’s technology and information management and lead a large team, the job listing states.

“Information systems are central to the delivery of education and training in the Territory. The department and schools rely on effective, reliable and economical information systems and services to deliver quality programs; such technologies are critical to new models of education and training required to achieve radical improvements in student outcomes,” the department said.

The successful candidate will be offered a four year contract and a salary of $226,126.

The role reports to Jasmin Aldenhoven, the department’s executive director corporate services.

Over the last year Daroch has overseen a major refresh of around 200 servers and other hardware, implemented a system for student profiles and school reports, and completed a major SharePoint and TRIM integration.

