VMware Cloud goes live on AWS

Initially only available in Amazon’s US West region

VMware has used its Las Vegas VMworld conference to officially launch VMware Cloud on AWS.

VMware and Amazon Web Services in October last year announced what the two companies described as a “strategic alliance” to offer a vSphere-based service on AWS’s public cloud infrastructure.

The service has been in technical preview.

VMware overnight said that VMware Cloud on AWS will initially be available in Amazon’s US West region before expanding to other regions worldwide next year.

The service uses VMWare’s compute, storage and network virtualization products and vCenter for management.

“VMware Cloud on AWS gives customers a seamlessly integrated hybrid cloud that delivers the same architecture, capabilities, and operational experience across both their vSphere-based on-premises environment and AWS,” said VMware CEO Pat Gelsinger.

“With the availability of VMware Cloud on AWS, for the first time customers can operate a consistent and seamless hybrid IT environment that combines the VMware software they love with the unmatched functionality, security, and operational expertise of the AWS Cloud,” AWS chief executive Andy Jassy said.

“The majority of the world's enterprises have virtualized their data centres with VMware, and now these customers can easily move applications between their on-premises environments and AWS without having to purchase any new hardware, rewrite their applications, or modify their operations.”

The new service can be purchased on demand with hourly rates but VMware will also offer one- and three-year subscriptions.

The software vendor said it will launch a ‘Hybrid Loyalty Program’ that will provide discounts to customers that have on-premise VMware vSphere, NSX, and vSAN licences.