Macquarie Uni appoints CIO

David Reeve has served as interim tech chief for last six months

Macquarie University has appointed David Reeve as its chief information officer.

Reeve has acted as interim CIO for the university, following the retirement of Dr Mary Davies in March.

“The role of CIO is pivotal to the University and our IT systems provide fundamental campus-wide support,” said Tim Beresford, chief operating officer and deputy vice-chancellor.

“I am confident David can lead the program of work, and that he will bring some unique perspectives and insights given his diverse experience.”

Reeve, who reports to Beresford, was previously chief information and technology officer for education provider and student recruitment firm Study Group, and has held senior IT roles at Macquarie Bank, ANZ bank and Qantas.

“I am extremely proud to be joining Macquarie University at what is an amazing time for all of us,” Reeves said. “There are huge opportunities for the IT function to help enable the vision set out in Framing of Futures and I am looking forward to leading the team on this journey.”

The university published its Framing of Futures strategy earlier this year, outlining a number of priorities to ensure “continued ascendant differentiation”.

Prior to her departure, Mary Davies oversaw a restructure of the university's IT department, shifting its product-oriented focus to a service-oriented one, and further leveraging cloud to replace ageing technology.



"This is necessary in order to match the needs of a fast-paced and ever-changing teaching, learning and research environment that serves a diverse range of digitally informed audiences with an ‘anytime anywhere any device’ expectation of technology," the university said at the time.



Earlier this month WA’s Edith Cowan University announced it had appointed Vito Forte to the role of CIO. August also saw the appointment by Flinders University of its inaugural CIO.

