Former Fortescue Metals CIO takes role at Edith Cowan

Vito Forte will next month join Edith Cowan University as its chief information officer.

Until early 2015, Forte was CIO at Fortescue Metals Group before ending his four-year tenure for a position at Oracle. Prior to his stint at the resources company he was the IT chief at WorleyParsons.

At ECU, Forte replaces Elizabeth Wilson who departed earlier this year after more than half a decade at the university. Wilson shifted to Melbourne to take on a newly created CIO role at Victoria’s Department of Education and Training.

“Vito joins ECU at a critical juncture in our transformation to enhance the digital experience we provide our 27,000 students, 4000 staff and diverse stakeholders” ECU’s vice-president for corporate services, Scott Henderson, said in a statement.

“The university has embarked on a new strategic plan which includes ambitious goals to grow ECU’s research capability, expand internationally and enhance student numbers,” Henderson said.

“Technology will have a key role to play in achieving these goals, and Vito’s history of leading successful digital transformations will be critical for the university in the future.”

Henderson also paid tribute to Wilson, who said had significantly improved ECU’s IT services during her time at the university.

Wilson oversaw a major contract to migrate from ECU’s own on-campus data centres to private cloud infrastructure served out of data centres in Perth.

The former ECU also rolled out upgraded fixed and wireless networks across the university’s Joondalup, Mount Lawley and Bunbury campuses.

Forte’s new role begins on 19 September.