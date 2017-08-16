Aus Post partners with fintech for eCommerce hub

Australia Post and AlphaPaymentsCloud to offer businesses access to eCommerce services from a single hub

Australia Post and AlphaPaymentsCloud have launched a joint venture to provide local businesses with access to eCommerce services such as payment processing, anti-fraud technology, loyalty programs, identity management, logistics and consolidated reporting through a single platform.

“Businesses will no longer need to invest in multiple platforms, integrations and expensive ongoing investment to stay current,” said Australia Post group chief digital officer Andrew Walduck.

The joint venture, AlphaCommerceHub, “offers contemporary point of sale and online checkout options,” the CDO said. “It reduces the cost of doing business, whilst enabling Australian businesses to focus on driving the improved customer experiences that will help them grow.”

“We’ll be working with our banking partners to offer AlphaCommerceHub as a solution to help deliver better, more streamlined customer experiences,” Walduck said.

AlphaCommerceHub offers an API and single dashboard UI to connect merchants to eCommerce services.

“It’s an absolute game changer in Australia’s fintech evolution so we’re incredibly excited about the potential this joint venture brings to both our banking partners and our customers,” Walduck said.

Earlier this month Australia Post revealed details of some of the first organisations to sign up to its Digital iD service.

Credit union CUA, the Queensland Police Service, Airtasker and Travelx will adopt the platform, which allows individuals to verify their identity once then use a digital identity across multiple services, both online and in person.

Australia Post is also working with the government’s Digital Transformation Agency to integrate the platform into the government’s Digital Identity Framework.