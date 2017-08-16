New OzSTAR supercomputer to power Swinburne research

Dell EMC-built supercomputer to come online in September

Dell EMC will build a supercomputer to power Swinburne University of Technology research into astrophysics and gravitational waves.

Dell EMC announced today that it would deliver the new $4 million OzStar supercomputer for the ARC Centre of Excellence for Gravitational Wave Discovery (OzGrav), which is led by Swinburne.

OzStar will be powered by Dell EMC PowerEdge R740 servers equipped with Xeon processors and NVIDIA Telsa P100 GPUs.

The supercomputer will have 4140 CPU cores spread between 107 standard compute nodes and eight ‘data crunching’ nodes and 350 GPUs, delivering more than 1 petaflop of processing power.

A 100 gigabit Dell EMC H-Series Networking Fabric will deliver aggregate bandwidth of 86.4 terabits per second, and OzStar will have access to five pebibytes of storage.

OzStar is expected to be operational within four weeks.

The supercomputer will be used to analyse data generated by the Advanced LIGO observatory, which first detected gravitational waves.

“The supercomputer will also serve our other astronomers both at Swinburne and nationally who calculate theoretical models and crunch data,” said Professor Jarrod Hurley from Swinburne’s Centre for Astrophysics and Supercomputing said in a statement.

Dell EMC said the new supercomputer will “continue to incorporate the GPU Supercomputer for Theoretical Astrophysics Research”; the 120-teraflop gStar came online in mid-2012.

