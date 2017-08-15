ANZ pushes forward with agile transformation

ANZ has launched a formal process to find a technology partner that will help support the bank’s agile transformation program.

The bank said it is “looking to partner with an innovative technology provider to bring additional insights and experience to complement its deep knowledge in financial services”.

“This is not about one big-bang technology project with a finish line,” said ANZ’s group executive, technology, Gerard Florian.

“At ANZ we’re continuously evolving our technology architecture to ensure we are consistently delivering great products and services to our customers.”

The systems integration partner will “assist in the scoping and design of our technology architecture to support the bank’s implementation of agile ways of working.”

“Technology will play a critical role in the continued transformation of ANZ as we implement new ways of working to respond more quickly to changing customer expectations, engage and empower staff, and continue to improve efficiency,” Florian said.

In May, the bank’s CEO, Shayne Elliott, outlined a plan to roll Scaled Agile out across the organisation. Elliott said the intention was to boost productivity as well as help the bank respond quickly to changing customer expectations.

“We need to break with some of the traditional 20th century approaches to organising and working to ensure we are more responsive to 21st century customer expectations,” the CEO said.

“Moving to implement the agile approach at scale in our business is an important evolution in how we run ANZ which will allow us to respond much more quickly to customer needs, create higher staff engagement and make further improvements in efficiency.”

Scaled Agile “is a completely different approach to running our business based on a proven model that will allow us to respond much faster to changing customer expectations, engage our staff and attract new talent, and reduce waste and bureaucracy,” Elliott said.

The bank will move to a less hierarchical model of organisation, relying more on smaller, autonomous teams

Agile is already used for around a fifth of ANZ’s technology projects, the CEO said. The transformation is being led by Kath Bray, ANZ’s managing director, products, at the bank.

IBM’s former chief information officer, Jeff Smith, earlier this year joined ANZ’s International Technology and Digital Business Advisory Panel. ANZ’s announcement about Smith noted that he had helped drive the rollout of Agile across IBM.