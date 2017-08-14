Department of Agriculture signs with Optus for another three years

Telco to roll out Skype for Business for department

The Department of Agriculture and Water Resources has signed a three-year contract extension with Optus for managed ICT services.

The telco today revealed details of the new $13.6 million deal, which builds on a 2013 contract win.

Optus Business said it would deliver voice, mobile and data services for a 5500 mobile device fleet as part of the deal, which also covers telephony, video conferencing, unified communications and contact centre for the department’s 150 sites. The telco said it will roll out Skype for Business for the department.



“We’re pleased to continue our relationship with Optus Business to build greater digital capability across the department,” said the department’s CIO, Peter McKeon.

“By updating our critical technology platforms and investing in managed services, we’re well positioned to achieve our objectives now and into the future.”

“Having successfully transitioned and upgraded the department’s network infrastructure, we’re excited to now have the opportunity to underpin the department’s digital transformation,” said Optus Business managing director John Paitaridis.

“We’re supporting the department’s mission to ensure Australia’s agriculture, fisheries, food and forestry industries embrace new digital technologies to improve competitiveness and sustainability.”

Last week Optus published its Q1 results, which revealed its enterprise income was largely steady at $380 million (down 0.3 per cent). The company reported a decline in enterprise voice, data and IP services, but said it had been offset by growth in its ICT and managed services offerings.

ICT and managed services revenue grew 3.1 per cent to $146 million in Q1.

Optus’ underlying net profit dropped to $188 million in the quarter, down 3.2 per cent.