Flinders University gets its first CIO

Kerrie Campbell moves across to Flinders from University of Adelaide

The University of Adelaide’s deputy chief information officer, Kerrie Campbell, has moved across to Flinders University. Flinders announced today that Campbell will join the university on 11 September as its first CIO.

In addition to holding the deputy CIO role at Adelaide Uni, Campbell was also the acting CIO following the 2016 departure of Mark Gregory, who was the university’s inaugural chief information officer. (Earlier this year, Adelaide Uni revealed that it had recruited SA Water’s IT chief to be its second-ever CIO.)

In her new role, Campbell will report to Gregory, who is now Flinders’ vice-president, corporate services.

Campbell has also held roles at Centrelink and EDS, and in the UK at Centrica and Royal London Insurance Company.

“We’re delighted to have a leader of Kerrie’s calibre and breadth of experience as we transform the way in which we deliver information and digital services and solutions across the whole of our university,” Gregory said in a statement.

Flinders said that in her previous role Campbell had overseen the rollout of Agile and the implementation of a new university-wide learning management system.

At Flinders, Campbell will take charge of the university’s newly reshaped Information and Digital Services (IDS) division, which consolidates around 200 technology and data analytics staff.

“The division covers the whole of Flinders’ technology resources, and provides information and analytical services to enable achievement of our teaching and research business goals,” Gregory said.

The shift from Information Technology Services (ITS) to IDS was part of a number of changes implementing the university’s Making A Difference: The 2025 Agenda strategy.

A document circulated to staff at the university in May envisaged a number of changes to how IT services would be delivered, with the aim of “integrating ITS groups with the core activities of the University including teaching, student, research and business technology streams”.

The document said there was a need to implement “information and digital governance structures that foster a culture of organisationally driven prioritisation and investment” and where appropriate to consolidate technology support and production teams into the ITS structure.

That document foreshadowed the creation of the new CIO position.

“I am thrilled and excited to join Flinders, and I’m looking forward to working collaboratively across the university and leading the Information and Digital Services team on a transformative journey” Campbell said.