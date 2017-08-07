Payment processing error hits Woolworths customers

A number of Woolworths customers have been stung by a payment glitch that has seen them re-charged for purchases made in March.

A spokesperson for the retailer said a problem at payment processing company Cuscal was to blame.

“We have received confirmation from Cuscal, one of our payment processors that service financial institutions, that due to an error at their data centre a limited number of Woolworths customers may have received incorrect transactions on accounts processed by Cuscal,” the spokesperson said.

The company said it was working closely with Cuscal and that any errors “will be corrected as soon as possible.”

“We apologise for the inconvenience this may cause customers,” the spokesperson said.

“If further information is required please contact 1300 767 969.

Cuscal counts a number of prominent brands among its clients, including Westpac, AMP, CUA and Bendigo Bank. It is unknown whether Woolworths is the only company to have been affected by the data centre problem

“Due to a Cuscal processing error last night some incorrect transactions were posted to our clients’ customers’ accounts this morning,” a spokesperson for Cuscal said.

“We apologise for the stress and inconvenience this is causing people. We are working urgently to correct the errors and anticipate all transactions will be corrected by tomorrow.

“No customers will be out of pocket due to incorrect charges or transactions arising directly from this incident - we will work with our clients to make sure this happens. People should wait for the charges to be reversed or talk to their financial institution with any immediate financial problems.”