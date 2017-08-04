Nokia’s Oceania head jumps to NBN

Ray Owen to take up CTO role at NBN

Nokia’s managing director for Oceania, Ray Owen, will leave the company to take up an executive position at NBN.

NBN announced today that it had appointed Owen to the role of chief technology officer. The company’s former CTO, Dennis Steiger, departed earlier this year.

Nokia is one of NBN’s key partners in its network rollout thanks to its acquisition of Alcatel-Lucent.

“Ray has done an outstanding job as managing director of Nokia’s Oceania business, where he has grown our market presence over the last two and half years and led a very successful integration with the former Alcatel-Lucent organisation,” said Nokia Oceania head of corporate affairs, Tim Marshall.

“He leaves on good terms after deciding to pursue a career opportunity in a different part of the sector.”

“It’s always sad to lose a valuable leader and colleague, but of course we’re very pleased for Ray and the opportunity for him to further his career. We wish him very well,” Marshall said.

NBN in June revealed a significant restructure, which the company said reflected its preparation to move from “network build” to “network operate and optimise” as the rollout of the National Broadband Network continued.

As part of that round of changes NBN’s JB Rousselot was shifted from chief network operations officer to chief strategy officer, leading the company’s Strategy, Transformation, Regulatory and Technology division.

Owen will report to Rousselot, NBN said today.

“We are delighted to welcome Ray to NBN and look forward to his vast experience in the global telecoms industry in helping us deliver the best possible network for Australians,” Rousselot said in a statement.

Owen’s tenure at NBN is due to begin in November.