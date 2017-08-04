Victoria Police use data analytics to reduce criminal informant risk

By applying algorithms force can decide who to recruit and when

Despite the extensive digital footprints left behind by even the most cautious criminals, sometimes social media records, IP addresses and metadata offer police scant clues about planned crimes.

“It still doesn’t cut the mustard when two people are walking through a country town, walking down the street talking about how they’re going to blow up a building,” explains Mark Rollo, Inspector at Victoria Police.

“How do we stop or prevent a crime actually occurring when we don’t have digital assets? One of the best ways we can do it is to recruit a human source. It’s about recruiting the right people to put them into positions where we can’t get technology into.”

Rollo has been recruiting human sources for the last six years. Victoria Police, he says, has informants in motorcycle gangs, terror cells, money laundering operations and paedophile rings.

The work is incredibly risky for the officers involved and the insiders they work with.

To remove some of that risk, and refine recruitment targets, earlier this year Victoria Police enlisted the help of analytics software vendor SAS. By applying advanced data analytics and algorithms to multiple data sets, the solution is helping the force target the right people at the right time, and avoid the tragic results of the past.

Reducing rat risks

Informants have always been a valuable police resource. The snitch, stool pigeon or rat is a familiar feature of crime fiction. In a presentation to an SAS event in Sydney, Rollo played a scene from 2003 Al Pacino movie The Recruit.

“That’s the Hollywood version,” Rollo explains.

Selecting potential informants until recently had been very manual work, reliant on paper-based process and a degree of intuition. And the PB-13.

“Victoria Police in the digital age is a long way behind. You talk about ML and you talk about AI – at Victoria Police we talk about PB,” Rollo says.

The PB-13 is a blue, faux-leather bound A4 book issued to intelligence officers. On the inside cover is a diagram on how to enter information correctly.

“That’s about as digital as we get at the moment; that’s what we’ve got,” Rollo explains.

Occasionally, the lack of high quality and timely profiles of individuals has led to tragic outcomes.

In September 2014 18-year-old Numan Haider, was shot dead by police after he stabbed two officers during a meeting near the Endeavour Hills police station in Melbourne.

Haider had been called to the station after he had been associated with a radical Islamic group, to discuss an escalation in his behaviour. One officer said he believed had Haider not been shot in time he would have "cut my throat and cut my head off".

“That was just one incident where police officers were speaking to someone when they didn’t have a really good intelligence profile of what they were like,” Rollo says. “It’s about how do we use analytics in predicting this risk.”

Officer Algorithm

Victoria Police went to market in mid-2016 seeking a solution that would integrate its array of datasets and “provide enhanced capability to search, validate and analyse data” and deliver “enhanced information and predictive analytics, particularly for high-risk police activities such as family violence and counter terrorism”.

The project is being funded through the $227 million set aside for IT upgrades for the force in the latest state budget.

The SAS solution pulls in data from LEAP – Law Enforcement Assistance Program – a custom-built mainframe application for incident and offender tracking, theft information, vehicle information and crime reporting; Interpose, the force’s principle intelligence database; the iFace (facial recognition) database; MACPAC (MDN and CAD Patrol Activity Collation); the Sex Offenders Registry and National Child Offender System; the Licensing and Registration System (LARS); the Traffic Incident System (TIS) as well as from social media and other public sources.

The application of algorithms scores potential recruits, pinpointing who best to approach and when.

“People give us information because they want to be a community minded person. Which is quite rare. Most of the time it’s about greed or eliminating the competition or it’s about money or revenge,” Rollo says. “They may have drug problems, they may have financial problems – a whole range of things we can look at.”

The solution also helps police to map the connections between individuals in criminal networks.

“There’s network analysis to say is that person connected to the right person? Does that person have access to the right people we’re trying to target? It’s extraordinarily important,” Rollo adds.

Recruiting informants is perilous work for all involved but invaluable in thwarting crime. Data analytics will help remove some of the risk, Rollo says.

“It’s about getting that information from the right people. It’s about making sure we can get people talking about the right things when we have the technology or capability to record. That’s what we try to do,” Rollo says.

“There’s a hell of a lot of risk associated to it. How do I de-risk going to approach someone so they can provide information? How do I de-risk that for the community? We can use analytics over the top of that data to do that.”