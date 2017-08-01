Vodafone offers 4G backup for NBN customers

Vodafone will offer customers of its fixed-line National Broadband Network services access to 4G mobile broadband while they wait for service activation and during faults.

The company, which will launch NBN services later this year has been accepting registrations of interest, said that it will offer complimentary access to its mobile broadband services via the SIM-equipped Vodafone Wi-Fi Hub that will be provided to customers.

The telco said the service will be available for up to 30 days at a row and offer theoretical maximum speeds of 12 megabits per second downstream and 1 megabit per second upstream, with real-world performance depending on a customer’s location.

Vodafone chief strategy officer Dan Lloyd this morning described the offering as a key differentiator for the telco in the NBN market.

“Someone can sign up to NBN and literally walk out of the store with their service working on the 4G mobile network and that bridges the gap until NBN can actually activate the fixed service at home,” he told a hearing of the parliamentary inquiry into the NBN.

“If there are any issues with NBN, if there’s a fault, if the service goes down, this modem will automatically switch to our 4G mobile network to ensure continuity of service,” the telco executive said.

Lloyd this morning told the inquiry that a radical shakeup of NBN’s wholesale pricing model is needed.