Property valuation firm Opteon creates new CIO role

Opteon has created a chief information officer role to take charge of IT at the Sydney-headquartered company, which provides real estate valuation services.

David Rose has been appointed Opteon CIO, the company announced.

Rose was most recently CIO at construction firm Watpac. He is also a former CIO at Macarthur Coal.

In his new role Rose will be part of Opteon’s executive leadership team and report to CEO Chris Knight.

Opteon said the appointment of a CIO was part of a move to aggressively grow its technology revenue.

“Opteon is a progressive professional services firm with an exciting strategy and trajectory,” Knight said.

“We know that the valuation and property industry is being disrupted, and we want to create business solutions for our clients who are all looking for smarter and faster solutions.”

The new CIO will “work with the team to create significant scale in providing our clients with access to more data rich and cost-efficient valuation products and services,” the Opteon CEO said.

“Opteon represented a great opportunity to be a pivotal part of a growing, ambitious and progressively led organisation looking for transformational change,” Rose said.

“From a foundation built on industry-leading products and services, the chance to lead further technological innovation nationally and internationally was a significant drawcard.”