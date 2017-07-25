NAB resolves payment processing delays

Customers vent as payments don’t appear in accounts

NAB has resolved a problem that delayed payment processing for its customers

“We're currently experiencing issues with some payments processing,” the bank’s official Twitter account posted earlier today. “Our teams are working to fix it asap. We're sorry for any inconvenience.”

Last year the bank came under fire after a string of outages that affected its Internet banking platform and ATM and EFTPOS transactions

In the aftermath of the wave of problems, the bank’s chief customer officer, consumer banking and wealth, Andrew Hagger, promised a “thorough review” to “identify and prevent future disruptions”.

Late last year the bank announced it had completed the rollout of its Personal Banking Origination Platform (PBOP), part of NAB’s largest-ever technology transformation program.

Earlier this year NAB appointed a new tech chief, with Patrick Wright joining the bank as its chief technology and operations officer (CTOO).