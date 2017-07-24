IAG appoints chief digital officer

News Corp Australia’s chief product officer, digital, Mark Drasutis will join IAG as its chief digital officer, the insurer has announced.

Drasutis will be part of IAG’s Customer Labs division, where he will report to chief customer officer Julie Batch.

“Mark is an innovator, consumer product expert and strategic visionary who cares deeply about building high-performing teams, working in agile environments and focusing on the needs of customers,” Batch said in a statement.

“Under Mark’s guidance, we can accelerate our focus on driving IAG forward to become a leader in digitally enabled customer experiences.”

Drasutis originally joined News Corp in early 2013 as its head of innovation. Prior to that he held roles at Yahoo! and before that AOL.





“This opportunity to combine the great teams, data, platforms and technologies at IAG was one I couldn’t miss,” Drasutis said.

“I am looking forward to helping set the course for customer-focused growth across all the IAG brands, now and for the future.”

IAG Customer Labs was established in December 2015, originally sitting alongside a separate Digital Labs division led by then-CIO Claire Rawlins. Rawlins left IAG in October 2016, with IAG subsequently restructuring IT operations.

Those changes saw Digital Labs’ digital-focussed teams merging with Batch’s Customer Labs division, and responsibility for the insurer’s core IT platforms being shifted to Operations, led by chief operating officer Mark Milliner (as part of those changes, Milliner has been overseeing consolidation and migration of IAG’s policy and claims platforms).



