Star casino launches gamer den

Sydney’s Star casino has opened a themed studio space aimed squarely at gamers.

The ‘Cyberpunk Studio’ is available for hire from this month, and features a virtual reality arcade, and ‘elite Xbox gaming set-up’ with a wall of four 65” televisions.

The ‘fiercely futuristic’ studio ‘oozes space-age chic’ the gushing press announcement states, adding that “there’s nothing geeky about this decadent den”.

The gaming menu lists 25 Xbox and PC games, multiplayer options via the casino’s Xbox Live Gold subscription, and a VR gaming bundle.

Hire of the studio starts at $1,500 per night. Some 25 guests can attend, but only two are permitted to stay overnight.

“It’s an example of how compelling experiences with technologies can create a new and immersive customer experience,” said Scott Dinsdale, media and entertainment lead for Accenture in ANZ.



“In a world where technology is such an integral part of everything we do both at work and at play, customers have an expectation that it will be used to improve their experience in every facet of their lives. The Star is answering that expectation by incorporating the Cyberpunk Studio into their offering, giving their guests the chance to have a great experience, not just a hotel room,” he added.

Guests can also stay overnight in the space, on a circular leather-lined bed under a mirror ceiling.

The casino, owned and operated by The Star Entertainment Group, hosts a group stage qualifier for the Overwatch World Cup this weekend.



Aussie gamers will be competing against teams from Sweden, Italy, and Portugal to win a place in the final which will be held at the BlizzCon video game convention in California this November.



