Metronode plans $150 million boost for data centres

New facilities in Melbourne, Sydney and Wollongong

Data centre operator Metronode will this year spend $150 million on infrastructure projects, the company has announced.

Metronode is building out its facilities in the Melbourne suburb of Derrimut, Sydney’s Silverwater and Unanderra in Wollongong.

The Metronode Unanderra data centre’s houses the New South Wales government’s GovDC. An additional data hall is under construction, which Metronode said would be available for private sector customers as well as GovDC expansion.

“Metronode has been trusted by the NSW government to build and operate data centres since 2012, helping them to consolidate 160 data centres into two Metronode facilities,” CEO David Yuile said.

“We look forward to welcoming local Illawarra businesses into our new Unanderra hall.”

GovDC also relies on the Silverwater facility.

The two facilities were built as part of the NSW Data Centre Reform Strategy, with Metronode owning, managing and operating the data centres.



Both the NSW data centres have NABERS 4.5-star ratings.

All NSW government agencies are mandated to migrate to GovDC by 30 August this year.

Work on the Unanderra data hall will be completed by November 2017, the CEO said.

The company is also in the final stages of an 8-megawatt expansion of its Melbourne data centre on behalf of a “major international customer”.

