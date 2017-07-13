Melbourne rail network hit by ‘computer failure’

Metro Trains Melbourne has advised that all trains across its network “are currently stopped due to a computer failure”.

The private rail operator has advised commuters to seek alternative transport.

The fault has meant some trains are stopped between stations.

“Passengers on board trains stopped between stations, DO NOT attempt to force doors open & alight from the train,” the organisation warned on Twitter.

More details are being sought.

The company operates 210 six-carriage trains across 869 kilometres of track. Metro says it transports 415,000 customers each day.

Regional train operator V/Line said the outage related to a Metro signal fault at Southern Cross. V/Line indicated that its services had also been delayed by the problem.

