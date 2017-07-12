OpenText challenges Watson with new platform

OpenText has launched an artificial intelligence platform built on top of OpenText Analytics and Apache Spark.

OpenText Magellan uses machine learning to help enterprises better deal with massive quantities of data, both structured and unstructured.

Magellan integrates visualization, voice, video, search, text, natural language processing, and semantic and numeric engines, OpenText’s Mark Barrenechea wrote in a blog entry last year.

“It is an open platform built on open standards like HTML5, Java, SQL, and Hadoop,” Barrenechea wrote.

“Developers will be able to build on this platform to expand its rich ecosystem. Because it is built on open standards, Magellan is embeddable, offering our customers access to a wealth of well-studied and well-written algorithms.”

OpenText Magellan is now generally available.

“As automation advances at incredible rates, and enterprise data grows larger, OpenText Magellan brings the power of analytics, algorithms and statistical models to organisations around the world for advanced decision making and better business insight,” Barrenechea said in a statement.

“With OpenText Magellan, we are moving towards a more open, scalable and affordable future for AI. OpenText is committed to ensuring AI is designed into its offerings from day one.”

Although not mentioned in the announcement, OpenText has positioned Magellan as a challenger to IBM’s Watson cognitive computing platform.

Gartner has projected by 2021 that 40 per cent of new enterprise applications implemented by service providers will include AI technologies. Last year the analyst firm named applied AI and advanced machine learning as one of its top 10 strategic trends for 2017.

IBM’s Watson has won over a number of Australian enterprises, including resources company Woodside. The company’s CTO Shaun Gregory recently revealed it had “10 Watsons” operating in different areas of the business.

NAB subsidiary UBank in May launched what it said was Australia’s first AI chatbot for home loans, powered by the cognitive computing platform. IBM’s Watson for Oncology platform has been rolled out at healthcare provider Icon Group.