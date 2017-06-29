Foxtel seeks to block changing pirate sites

Foxtel is the first copyright holder to seek changes to an anti-piracy website-blocking injunction, this morning being granted court orders to cover new mirror sites.

The company appeared before the court in Sydney today, seeking to amend the orders previously handed down that forced major ISPs to block a handful of piracy linked sites.

Foxtel and Village Roadshow were the first Australian companies to make use of laws that allow copyright holders to seek court injunctions compelling ISPs to block their customers’ access to particular pirate sites.

The original application for injunction by Foxtel sought to have The Pirate Bay, Torrentz, TorrentHound and IsoHunt blocked by Telstra, TPG and Optus. The injunction was granted in December.

Today’s application targeted mirror sites for The Pirate Bay and Torrentz

Once Foxtel serves today's orders on the relevant ISPs, they will have 15 days to block an additional 68 Pirate Bay domain names and an additional five Torrentz domain names. That brings the total domain names blocked under the injunction to 128.

The pay TV provider currently has another application for injunction before the court. That application lists YesMovies, Vumoo, LosMovies, CartoonHD, Putlocker, Watch Series 1, Watch Series 2, Project Free TV 1, Project Free TV 2, Watch Episodes, Watch Episode Series, Watch TV Series, The Dare Telly, Putlocker9.is, Putlocker9.to, Torlock and 1337x.

Also currently awaiting judgement is the largest site-blocking injunction sought so far: The second application by Roadshow, which targets 41 websites.

The court orders in response to the first applications by Roadshow and Foxtel included provisions to allow the companies to target changes of IP address, domain or URL by blocked sites as well as proxies and mirrors.

The two companies were unsuccessful in their push for a process that would merely see them notify ISPs of new or changed sites.

Instead, the court has oversight any changes to the block list.

Applicants have to file an affidavit states that sets out “that, in the good faith belief of the deponent, the website operated from the different Domain Name, IP Address or URL is a new location outside Australia for the Target Online Locations the subject of these orders and brief reasons therefor”.

Foxtel filed its affidavit in March.

The model of orders handed down by the court was similar in the other successful application for a site block, which was brought by a group of music labels and blocked Kickass Torrents.