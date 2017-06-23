ANZ bank creates new 'digital transformation and performance' exec role

Jennifer Scott joins the company in August and reports to Maile Carnegie

ANZ Group has appointed former eBay Europe’s chief operating officer finance to serve under Maile Carnegie in a newly created role.

Jennifer Scott will begin work at the bank in August as general manager digital transformation and performance and report to Carnegie, group executive digital banking.

Scott will be responsible for the commercial delivery of ANZ’s digital banking strategy, the bank said, work which will include forging “strategic partnerships to accelerate an innovative culture across the bank, to support ANZ’s overall strategic agenda”.

She is the second new Carnegie report to join the bank this year, following the appointment of former Woolworths chief loyalty and data officer Emma Gray who joined in February as the bank’s first chief data officer.

Scott has served as strategist at Virgin Media in the UK and vice president finance at Expedia in the US.

Since last year she has run her consultancy Humans Meet Digital, which, according to her LinkedIn profile works to “prepare business for the changes technology will bring by 2030”.

As an indication of her approach, in March this year, she authored a LinkedIn post entitled How to Transform which advised business readers to ‘go early’ with transformation efforts, encourage new ideas from the workforce, cut investment in under-performing businesses ‘to make way for the new’ and ‘engage, engage, engage’ with their organisations.

In May, the bank signalled it would be rolling out ‘Scaled Agile’ working methodologies across its Australian division in early 2018.