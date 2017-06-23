Deloitte, AWS and Salesforce win Service Victoria contracts

Deloitte has scored a $42.81 million systems integration contract as part of the rollout of Service Victoria.

Salesforce and Amazon Web Services will also benefit from the project, winning contracts worth $1.65 million and $1.66 million, respectively.

The state government in 2015 outlined its plan to streamline access to government services in a similar fashion to Service NSW, allocating $15 million for early work on creating the agency.

The 2016-17 Victorian budget earmarked $81.1 million for the project.

“Dealing with government websites is sometimes confusing, slow and annoying,” special minister of state Gavin Jennings said in a statement at the time. “Great customer service is a core function of any successful business, and government should be no different.”

“We don’t need a thousand different websites and hotlines for things like car registration, birth certificates and fishing licences. Service Victoria is about eliminating the frustrations and delays and lowering the cost to the taxpayer.”

Late last year the government began seeking key staff, including a chief information officer and a second IT executive to deliver initial technology capabilities for the new agency.