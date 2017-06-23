NT prepares for mammoth overhaul of health IT

$259 million to be delivered by InterSystems

InterSystems Australia has been chosen by the Northern Territory government to replace the NT’s key health IT systems.

The $259 million Core Clinical Systems Renewal Program (CCSRP) involves replacing four separate clinical IT systems used by the NT’s health service.

The program was originally expected to cost $185.9 million, but the territory’s government in this year’s budget upped funding for the CCSRP.

The project involves implementing a single end-to-end system for NT public health services as well as a territory-wide, real-time health electronic record system.

“NT Health has established an advisory group, the Clinical Leadership Team, which will support the CCSRP team for safe implementation of the new integrated ICT solution,” NT health minister Natasha Fyles said.

“This is a major investment delivering a single digital medical record for all territorians. It enables our nurses and doctors to focus on treating patients and delivers the high quality health services that Territorians want and deserve.”

Dialog Information Technology will provide integration services for the project. InterSystems will launch a Darwin office, the NT government said.

“Once implemented, the InterSystems solution will enable territorians to engage with their own healthcare information, clinicians to achieve better connections with patients and one another, and healthcare data to be exchanged among vital institutions through interoperability,” said InterSystems Corporation vice-president, international business, Steve Garrington.

Earlier this month the Queensland government handed down its 2017-18 budget, which earmarked $135.4 million for upgrades and new IT systems for the state’s health service.

The state’s budget allocated funds for investment in core Queensland Health infrastructure to support digital hospitals, as well as the replacement and enhancement of core clinical and business systems “to support frontline health service provision, corporate functions and decision making at the point of care”.

The NSW budget, also handed down this month, includes $522.5 million for health-related technology projects, including $236.2 million on the state’s integrated digital patient records program.

