iiNet founder to chair Superloop’s board

Michael Malone, the founder and former chief executive of iiNet, has been appointed chair of Superloop’s board.

Malone also sits on the board of NBN, as well as a number of other companies. He left iiNet in 2014.



The company also revealed founder Bevan Slattery had signed a new contract with Superloop, committing him to another three years as its CEO.

“I am honoured that Michael has agreed to guide the company through its next phase of growth,” Slattery said.

Superloop has a compelling opportunity across the Asia Pacific and within Australia, the CEO said.

“We have constructed a high quality network of connectivity infrastructure and will benefit from the economics and control that ownership provides.”

Superloop is an ASX-listed network operator, with fibre assets in Australia, Singapore and Hong Kong.

In April Superloop acquired Subpartners, which was also founded by Slattery. Through that acquisition the company is part of the consortium backing the INDIGO international cable system, along with AARNet, Google, Indosat Ooredoo, Singtel and Telstra.



The 9000-kilometre cable will connect Singapore, Australia and Indonesia and is being built by Alcatel Submarine Networks.