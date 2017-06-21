Mingis on Tech: Is the iPad Pro (finally) ready for the enterprise?

With this year's crop of Apple tablets already on sale, it's all about the iOS

Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference two weeks ago was as much about hardware as software -- with a special emphasis on the new 10.5-in. iPad Pro (and its also-updated 12.9-in. sibling).

The new A10X processor, a brighter TrueTone screen, improved graphics, and even a better camera system all combine to make for a worthwhile upgrade over earlier versions of the iPad Pro.

Those iPads, along with a revamped iOS 11 -- especially as it will be used on tablets -- make for a powerful combo that again raises the question: Is the iPad a real enterprise device?

It's a debate that's been going on for almost as long as the iPad has been around (seven years now). That's been especially true since late 2015, when Apple first rolled out its iPad Pro line.

Computerworld Executive Editor Ken Mingis and Apple expert Michael deAgonia have some answers, based on the updated specs of the new tablets and the new features in iOS 11. A revamped drag-and-drop, the ability to open three apps at once and especially the new Files app all work together to make using the new iPads a different experience.

iOS 11 is due out in public beta any day now, with the final version due out this fall. But it's already clear that the hardware, with tech specs that approach the processing power of some of Apple's laptops, is already ready for work. And at last, Mingis and DeAgonia agree, iOS is evolving to match the hardware.

