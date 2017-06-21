NBN eyes capacity boost for transit network

Upgrade for key links to begin in 2017

Key fibre links on NBN’s 60,000 kilometre transit network will see a capacity boost after NBN rolls out new technology from Coriant.

The transit network connects to the wholesaler’s Points of Interconnect (POIs), where traffic is handed off to retail service providers (RSPs).

The network was built on Coriant’s hiT 7300 Packet Optical Transport Platform. NBN will roll out Coriant’s CloudWave Optics solution, the vendor said.

The rollout of the technology will begin in 2017, targeting high-traffic routes

Coriant said that CloudWave would allow NBN to increase capacity up to 45 terabits per second per fibre link while reducing capex and opex.

“Maximizing the performance of our fiber optic infrastructure is critical as we expand the capacity of the NBN network throughout Australia and enable residential and business customers to take full advantage of fast and reliable broadband,” NBN’s chief network engineering officer Peter Ryan said in a statement.

NBN earlier this month announced a restructure of the government-owned company as the National Broadband Network rollout approaches its halfway mark.







