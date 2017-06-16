Virgin Australia to appoint CISO to safeguard frequent flyer data

Virgin Australia’s frequent flyer division has created a new executive position to oversee security as part of the airline's group information security strategy.

The chief information security officer (CISO) at Velocity Frequent Flyer will report directly to the division’s CEO, Karl Schuster.

A spokesperson for Virgin Australia said that the CISO will also “have a reporting line to Virgin Australia's group chief information security officer and will work with the Velocity executive team to continue the development and implementation of Velocity's strategic, comprehensive enterprise information security program.”

“Information security is a critical part of Virgin Australia's group business operations, and the group recognises the importance of ensuring data is stored, transmitted and managed securely,” the spokesperson told Computerworld.

“The creation of this role and the reporting lines are an expression of the importance Virgin Australia Group places on information security as we continue to focus on all aspects of the customer experience with the Virgin Australia Group.”

The Velocity program has more than 7 million members.

Recruitment documents say the new Sydney-based role would suit someone who thrives in a “high risk/high speed, start-up style business”.

The CISO will be “responsible for establishing strategy, and implementing and monitoring information security standards and policies,” guiding security investment, overseeing compliance with security policies, and providing advice to Velocity’s executive team and board of directors.

The new cyber security chief will also be responsible for ensuring that partners, vendors and any other third-parties that support the Velocity program meet the airline’s security requirements.

Applications close on 22 June.

In February, Qantas appointed Darren Argyle to the role of group CISO. The creation of a CISO role was part of a major cyber security revamp at the airline.

