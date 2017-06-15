Optus targets government with new private cloud

Optus Business will offer a private cloud service targeting federal government departments.

Optus announced today that it had partnered with Canberra Data Centres, which operates four data centres in the ACT.

Optus Business managing director John Paitaridis said that the company would immediately begin offering infrastructure as a service, managed storage and disaster recovery as a service from CDC's facilities. Optus will also offer unified communications as a service and contact centre as a service from the Canberra data centres.

“Optus Business will deliver a private cloud ‘as a service’ commercial model that is scalable and agile, meeting the needs of customers, both government and enterprise, who require highly flexible and reliable cloud solutions for their ICT and other services in a secure environment,” Paitaridis said.

In May, Infratil and the Commonwealth Superannuation Corporation announced they would seek to jointly acquire Canberra Data Centres. The deal is expected to be completed early next month.

Last month Optus announced that its full year EBITDA declined 4 per cent to $2.67 billion, which the telco attributed in part to lower contribution from its enterprise business due to heightened price competition. Enterprise ICT and managed services revenue declined 0.6 per cent compared to the prior year to $603 million.



On a quarterly basis it declined 6.8 per cent to $136 million, which Optus said was mainly a result of some large one-off project revenues in its third quarter. Overall, enterprise EBITDA declined 15.8 per cent to $253 million.