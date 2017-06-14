Govt selects Melbourne Uni, Edith Cowan for cyber security funding

The University of Melbourne and Edith Cowan University (ECU) will host Academic Centres of Cyber Security Excellence (ACCSE) under a government program.

The government announced today that the universities will share $1.91 million over four years as part of the ACCSE program.

The ACCSE initiative was announced in February, with program guidelines stating that the aim was to “recognise the significance and ensure the relevance and effectiveness of cyber security programs and professions as part of the Government’s Cyber Security Strategy”.

The government in April 2016 launched its national cyber security strategy. The ACCSE program is part of Canberra’s push to make Australia a “cyber smart nation”.

“The Academic Centres of Cyber Security Excellence will better prepare Australians for careers in cyber security and help Australian industries by providing training and research to bolster our capability and keep the digital economy strong,” said the minister assisting the prime minister for cyber security, Dan Tehan.

“Encouraging a generation of Australian cyber security professionals is good for our cyber security, good for the economy and good for the young Australians who pursue careers in this area,” Tehan said.

“These centres will help meet the unique challenges we face in the digital age by preparing a new generation of graduates to increase our cyber security workforce,” education minister Simon Birmingham said.

“The centres will encourage more students to take up undergraduate and postgraduate studies and research in cyber security and broaden the range of professionals capable of supporting a cyber-secure nation in to the future. Our ambition is to attract more of Australia's best and brightest into this critically important area, regardless of their background.”

“This announcement further recognises ECU as a leader in cyber security research and teaching nationally,” ECU vice-chancellor Professor Steve Chapman said.

“Since 2001 more than 1000 cyber security professionals have graduated from ECU’s cyber security program — one of the longest running undergraduate cyber security degree programs in Australia.”