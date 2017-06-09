Edith Cowan CIO to depart

Edith Cowan University on the hunt for a new IT chief

Edith Cowan’s chief information officer, Elizabeth Wilson, is set to depart after more than half a decade at the university.

Wilson joined Edith Cowan University (ECU) in early 2012 after a stint at VicRoads, including as the organisation’s director, information management and technology.

During her tenure at the WA university the CIO oversaw a major contract with Atos to shift from ECU’s own on-campus data centres to private cloud infrastructure served out of data centres in Perth.

Wilson also rolled out upgraded fixed and wireless networks across the university’s Joondalup, Mount Lawley and Bunbury campuses.

ECU has begun advertising for a new CIO.

The university says it is seeking an IT leader with “strong technology and business acumen to champion the future direction of Edith Cowan University’s information technology development whilst maintaining the current high levels of service.”

ECU is offering a five-year fixed term contract. Applications close 7 July.



The university declined to comment on Wilson’s departure.