Optus Wholesale unveils enterprise-grade NBN services

Optus’ wholesale arm has expanded the range of National Broadband Network services available to its customers.

Optus Wholesale announced today that it had launched Ethernet over NBN (Eonbn), access for Evolve Internet and Evolve IPVPN. Optus said the new services complement the Evolve Ethernet WAN (EWAN) service it launched in December.

The services are available over fibre to the premises (FTTP), fibre to the building (FTTB) and fibre to the node (FTTN).

Optus announced in January that it would be one of the first wholesale providers offering consumer-grade hybrid fibre-coaxial (HFC) services.

Optus Wholesale offers connectivity at all of NBN’s 121 Points of Interconnect (POI). Its services are delivered from eight data centres in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane and Perth. The company also plans to add an Adelaide facility.

“This new technology means Optus Wholesale can deliver wholesale partners enterprise grade data services over the NBN network in addition to our existing fibre and copper networks to deliver more reach and flexibility,” John Castro, Optus Wholesale vice president, sales and marketing, said in a statement.

Earlier this year former Telstra and Vodafone exec Stuart Bird was appointed Optus managing director for wholesale and satellite.

Figures from the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) reveal that as of the end of March, there was 9910 megabits per second contracted capacity on the NBN for traffic class 2 services – business grade services that offer a committed information rate and defined latency, jitter and loss characteristics.

By way of contrast, contracted capacity for consumer-grade traffic class 4 services totalled 2,074,400Mbps.

“We welcome today’s announcement from Optus to launch wholesale business grade broadband services over the NBN network and we look forward to working with them to help ensure that both their retailers and their downstream business customers have an excellent experience on the NBN network and enjoy the benefits of fast broadband,” NBN’s executive general manager of business, Ben Salmon, said in a statement.

“In addition to NBN consumer services that people are buying for their home, NBN has a portfolio of business grade services for high quality voice and data which includes high and symmetrical speeds, enhanced service levels as well as committed information rates.”