Kogan to sell fixed-line NBN services

Kogan has struck a deal with Vodafone to offer fixed-line National Broadband Network services.

The ASX-listed retailer announced the agreement this morning. Kogan said it would begin selling NBN plans in 2018. The company will also begin offering mobile broadband plans in 2017, leveraging Vodafone’s network.

Kogan Mobile has used Vodafone’s network since 2015. Kogan said that it had extended its agreement with Vodafone for four years to 2022, with rolling two-year extensions after 2022.

“We are proud of the partnership between Kogan.com and Vodafone which represents the coming together of two challenger brands to deliver value and choice for consumers,” said David Shafer, executive director of Kogan.com.



“The launch of NBN services is a major opportunity for Kogan.com,” Shafer said.

“With a brand that has built a reputation for price leadership through digital efficiency, a huge online audience and a data driven and analytical culture, Kogan.com is well poised to offer and grow a market leading NBN service. Most importantly, we will be offering extremely competitive plans that save Aussies more of their hard-earned money.”

Vodafone’s CEO, Iñaki Berroeta, last year confirmed that the telco planned to offer NBN services.

“The NBN will allow us to complement our mobile network by seamlessly connecting our customers at home, work and in between,” the CEO said in an October speech.

“Consumers are converged but the telco market isn’t, and we want to change this. Customers want seamless connection, easy-to-understand plans and reliable service – and that’s the proposition we’ll be bringing to Australia before the end of 2017.”

In May, Vodafone set up a web page to for consumers to register their interest in NBN services from the telco. The company has said it would begin offering NBN services in “selected areas” later this year.